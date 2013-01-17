Minister of Youth and Sport Not Bothered with Warning Letter from FIFA

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Minister of Youth and Sports Imam Nahrawi was not too bothered by the warning letter received from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), on the feud between the ministry and Indonesian Football Association (PSSI). He said that the one being warned was PSSI.

Imam thought his move of freezing PSSI is an effort to build a football association that Indonesia can be proud of, as the country has a projection to make PSSI as the nation’s pride.

Following the minister’s remarks, the Director of Law of PSSI Aristo Pangaribuan shared his comment.

“The one being the member of FIFA is PSSI. It is the mandate of the constitution. PSSI has become FIFA’s member due to the mandate of the constitution and government regulations made by the government (itself),” Aristo said at the East Jakarta State Administrative Court, Thursday (7/5/2015).

“The youth and sports ministry is definitely not a member of FIFA, whereas FIFA can only warn PSSI as its member to communicate with the ministry that should there be no changes of the condition, sanctions will be imposed, and it will harm many people,” he continued.

Previously, the elected Chairman of PSSI La Nyalla Mahmud Mattalitti said FIFA gave a deadline until May 29 to the ministry and the organization to settle their disputes, or sanctions will be imposed.

