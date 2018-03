Indonesian Economic Condition is Still Good: BI

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Central Bank (BI) assessed that despite the low level of first quarter growth of Indonesian economy, recorded at 4.7 percent, the economic situation and condition in the country currently is still good.

Nevertheless, the Central Bank's Governor Agus Martowardojo is optimist that Indonesian economy will be better along with the start of ongoing government programs. This will further boost the economic growth into its maximum.

"Q1 is a preparation. We hope that everything will run in the Q2. Hopefully, the economic growth will be at around 5.4 to 5.8 percent, even if it is at the lower limit," he said at the bank's headquarters, Central Jakarta, Friday (8/5/2015).

Agus conveyed his opinion that the economic growth target at 5.4 percent is still higher compared to last year. "If compared to last year, which was only 5.1 (percent) this is still positive," he continued.

Moreover, Agus highly appreciated the structural reform conducted by the government, especially in managing fuel subsidy and the One Door Service Central Point (PTSP).

"We will maintain the stability of financial system and macro-economy. It is hoped that there will be a healthy growth up ahead," Agus concluded.



Translated by: Eko Prasetyo

(FJR)