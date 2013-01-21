Jokowi: Merauke to be the World's Food Storehouse

Metrotvnews.com, Merauke: The plantation fields in Merauke have implemented modern processing, where the lands are targeted to expand within the next three years, as the harvest is expected to double within that time.
The target was conveyed by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo during the inauguration of a main harvest in Wapeko, Merauke, Sunday (5/10/2015). The modern paddy field harvested has reached 1.2 million hectares.
"There are 4.6 (million) hectares we have observed and identified, but the usable ones were at 1.2 (million) hectares," Jokowi said.
The modern processing applied in the 1.2 million hectares have made each hectare to provide up to 8 tons of harvest products. It also includes harvesting method using giant automated harvester machine.
"It is not impossible that rice products from Merauke may reach up to 60 million tons in three harvests," Jokowi continued.
In reaching the target within three years, the government will provide support to the government-run and private companies in the field of agriculture. This is especially focused on the research of developing top seeds and the facilities for modern farming education.
"Irrigation systems, roads and ports are to be built within this year, so it would be easy to transport rice everywhere," added Jokowi on the infrastructure network to be built in West Papua.
"If this succeeds, Merauke will not only be the national storehouse. The world's dependency on food will be placed here," Jokowi concluded. (Eps)
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-shing, has finally stepped down from his business empire at the age of 89, as one of the world&…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.12 percent or 17 points to Rp13,765 per dollar on Friday, March 1…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.27 percent or 16.95 points to 6,304.95 on Friday, March 16, 2018.
The Indonesian Life Insurance Association (AAJI) announced the national life insurance industry recorded a total income of Rp254,2…
Asian investors remained on edge Friday as the curtain came down on another volatile week for markets with fears of a global trade…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.07 percent or nine points to Rp13,748 per dollar on Wednesday, Ma…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.95 percent or 60.72 points to 6,321.9 on Wednesday, March 15, 2018.
Anglo-Dutch consumer giant Unilever on Thursday named The Netherlands over London to host its headquarters, dealing a blow to Brit…
Indonesia has recorded a trade defict for the third consecutive month in February 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 0.52 percent or 33.43 points to 6,349.19 before break this morning.
Febri mengungkap alasan pihaknya yakin mantan kuasa hukum Setya Novanto ini tengah mengelak dan…