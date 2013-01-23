Jokowi Surprised Indonesian Businessman Controls PNG Market

Metrotvnews.com, Port Moresby: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was surprised to know an Indonesian businessman had control over Papua New Guinea (PNG) market.



He was informed about the fact when conducting a dialog with one of Indonesian citizens present at the Indonesian Embassy in Port Moresby, Tuesday (5/12/2015). Eko, the businessman originating from Jakarta, said Indonesian-owned companies have the control of at least 50 percent of the total PNG supermarkets.



"What is the percentage of the market control in PNG?" asked Jokowi.



"Maybe at around 50 percent," said the shy businessman when Jokowi asked.



"Half? That is huge," replied Jokowi as he heard about the sum of retail business ownership.



When Jokowi asked whether there are any hampering problems, Eko complained about the content of products and the lack of English language usage of Indonesian processed products, as he was only able to supply 50 percent of the retail goods from Indonesia.



"That is not a big problem, we will fix the packaging. If we have control and we supply the products, we have to do it," mentioned Jokowi, promising better quality of packaging for Indonesian products.



Jokowi's official visit to Papua New Guinea has included the agenda of meeting with Indonesians living in the country, allowing them to have a dialog with the president. (Eps)

