Rp5 Trillion for Minister Susi to Resign

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: In the midst of President Joko Widodo's cabinet reshuffle, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Susi Pudjiastuti stated a surprising confession. She was offered Rp5 trillion to step down from her current post.



"I have received news that I will get Rp5 trillion to walk away. That is a generous amount of money. I am proud that a middle-school graduate is offered such expensive tariff," Susi stated in her Twitter account @susipudjiastuti, Wednesday (5/13/2015).

But that amount of money cannot buy her conscience and freedom. "My conscience and freedom are not for sale, Indonesia is too great for thousands of trillions. Honor is what brought me here in this position," she added.



Previously, Vice President Jusuf Kalla said the reshuffle is not to be conducted in near future. Nevertheless, the door to reshuffle is still open. JK said he has not spoken with President Joko Widodo on the reshuffle issue.



JK thinks the cabinet reshuffle is not a forbidden thing. It is needed to provide space for people who are competent in their fields. The sole purpose is for public welfare.



The reshuffle issue has been going strong, as Sigi Poltracking Institute mentioned that 41.8 percent of public agrees on the cabinet reshuffle. Only 28 percent disagrees with the exchange of ministers.



The Indonesian Forum for Budget Transparency (FITRA) also urges the cabinet reshuffle. According to FITRA, President Jokowi should reshuffle his aids soon enough so the country does not experience greater loss.



"I ask Jokowi not to hesitate in reshuffling the ministers unable to manifest Nawa Cita. This is urgent," the Secretary General of FITRA, Yenni Sucipto addressed previously. (Eps)





(WIL)