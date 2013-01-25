News
Burger # #

Rp5 Trillion for Minister Susi to Resign

K. Yudha Wirakusuma    •    Rabu, 13 May 2015 17:16 WIB
susi pudjiastuti
News National (En)
Rp5 Trillion for Minister Susi to Resign
Susi Pudjiastuti, speaks over the phone in Pangandaran, West Java, on September 10, 2011. AFP PHOTO / Bay ISMOYO

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: In the midst of President Joko Widodo's cabinet reshuffle, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Susi Pudjiastuti stated a surprising confession. She was offered Rp5 trillion to step down from her current post.

"I have received news that I will get Rp5 trillion to walk away. That is a generous amount of money. I am proud that a middle-school graduate is offered such expensive tariff," Susi stated in her Twitter account @susipudjiastuti, Wednesday (5/13/2015).

Baca juga

But that amount of money cannot buy her conscience and freedom. "My conscience and freedom are not for sale, Indonesia is too great for thousands of trillions. Honor is what brought me here in this position," she added.

Previously, Vice President Jusuf Kalla said the reshuffle is not to be conducted in near future. Nevertheless, the door to reshuffle is still open. JK said he has not spoken with President Joko Widodo on the reshuffle issue.

JK thinks the cabinet reshuffle is not a forbidden thing. It is needed to provide space for people who are competent in their fields. The sole purpose is for public welfare.

The reshuffle issue has been going strong, as Sigi Poltracking Institute mentioned that 41.8 percent of public agrees on the cabinet reshuffle. Only 28 percent disagrees with the exchange of ministers.

The Indonesian Forum for Budget Transparency (FITRA) also urges the cabinet reshuffle. According to FITRA, President Jokowi should reshuffle his aids soon enough so the country does not experience greater loss.

"I ask Jokowi not to hesitate in reshuffling the ministers unable to manifest Nawa Cita. This is urgent," the Secretary General of FITRA, Yenni Sucipto addressed previously. (Eps)


(WIL)

Baca Juga
Special Topics
KPK Sebut Laporan Fredrich ke Propam Mengada-ada

KPK Sebut Laporan Fredrich ke Propam Mengada-ada

1 day Ago

Febri mengungkap alasan pihaknya yakin mantan kuasa hukum Setya Novanto ini tengah mengelak dan…

BERITA LAINNYA
Pilkada
347 Ribu Pemilih di Kabupaten Bekasi Tidak Memenuhi Syarat

347 Ribu Pemilih di Kabupaten Bekasi Tidak Memenuhi Syarat

2 hours
Ratusan Ribu Warga NTT Terancam Kehilangan Suara

Ratusan Ribu Warga NTT Terancam Kehilangan Suara

6 hours
Daftar Pemilih Sementara Provinsi Riau 3.6 Juta Jiwa

Daftar Pemilih Sementara Provinsi Riau 3.6 Juta Jiwa

6 hours
Daftar Pemilih Sementara Kota Bandung 1,6 Juta Jiwa

Daftar Pemilih Sementara Kota Bandung 1,6 Juta Jiwa

9 hours
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery
Video /
View More
View More
metrotv
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - read/ rendering in 0.9275 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv